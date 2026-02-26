FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miles Bridges And Hornets Face Pacers On Feb. 26

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24. Bridges is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

