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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On 76ers On March 28

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Bridges totaled 17 points. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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