Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 6
Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Conley's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, Conley totaled four points and four assists. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.