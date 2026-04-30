Mike Conley And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 6

In his last action, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, Conley totaled four points and four assists. Conley averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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