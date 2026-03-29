Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29

In his last game on March 26, Bridges posted 14 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.7 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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