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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Bridges' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 26, Bridges posted 14 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.7 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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