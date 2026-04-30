Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Bridges' points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, Bridges posted seven points in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 116.0 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.