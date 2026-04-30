Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 6

In his last game on April 28, Bridges posted seven points in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.0 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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