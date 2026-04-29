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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Bridges' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Bridges tallied eight points. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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