Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 114-98 win over the Hawks on April 25, Bridges tallied eight points. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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