Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3

Bridges tallied 19 points in his last game, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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