Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 3
Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Bridges tallied 19 points in his last game, a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 21. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.