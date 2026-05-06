Mikal Bridges And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 2

Bridges tallied 17 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 137-98 win over the 76ers on May 4. Bridges averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

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