Maxime Raynaud And Kings Face Rockets On Feb. 25

Raynaud had 10 points and 13 rebounds in his last game, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23. Raynaud is tops on his squad in rebounding (seven per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.4 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.