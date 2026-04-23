Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Strus recorded six points in a 115-105 win over the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

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