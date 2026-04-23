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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 20, Strus recorded six points in a 115-105 win over the Raptors. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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