Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6

In his last game on May 13, Strus put up 20 points and eight rebounds in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.