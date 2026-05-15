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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 6

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 13, Strus put up 20 points and eight rebounds in a 117-113 win over the Pistons. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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