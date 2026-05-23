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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 3

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 21, Strus posted five points in a 109-93 loss to the Knicks. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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