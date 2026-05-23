Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 3

In his last game on May 21, Strus posted five points in a 109-93 loss to the Knicks. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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