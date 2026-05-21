Max Strus And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 115-104 loss to the Knicks on May 19, Strus had eight points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

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