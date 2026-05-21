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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-104 loss to the Knicks on May 19, Strus had eight points. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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