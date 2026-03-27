FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Thunder On March 27

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Buzelis' points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis put up 18 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Buzelis paces his team in points per game (16.3), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News