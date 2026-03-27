Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Thunder On March 27

Buzelis put up 18 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Buzelis paces his team in points per game (16.3), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

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