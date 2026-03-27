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Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 27. Bagley's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets on March 25, Bagley put up seven points. Bagley is averaging 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

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