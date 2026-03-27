Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27

In his last appearance, a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets on March 25, Bagley put up seven points. Bagley is averaging 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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