Mark Williams And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 1

Last time out on April 14, Williams posted four points and three blocks in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

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