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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 1

Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Williams' points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Williams posted four points and three blocks in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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