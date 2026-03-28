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Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings SG

Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. Monk's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26, Monk totaled 13 points and five assists. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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