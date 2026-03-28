Malik Monk And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

In his last action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26, Monk totaled 13 points and five assists. Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.