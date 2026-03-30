Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Bulls On March 30

In his last game on March 28, Kornet posted two points in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 121 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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