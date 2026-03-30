FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet

San Antonio Spurs • #7 PF

Luke Kornet And Spurs Face Bulls On March 30

Luke Kornet and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Kornet's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, Kornet posted two points in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Kornet is averaging 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 121 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Kornet

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News