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Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers • #10 SG

Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 5

Luke Kennard and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Kennard's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-96 loss to the Rockets on April 26, Kennard put up seven points. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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