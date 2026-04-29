Luke Kennard And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 5

In his last action, a 115-96 loss to the Rockets on April 26, Kennard put up seven points. Kennard averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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