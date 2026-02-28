Luka Doncic And Lakers Face Warriors On Feb. 28

Last time out on Feb. 26, Doncic recorded 41 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 113-110 loss to the Suns. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (32.7 per game) and assists (8.6), and averages 7.8 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 113.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.