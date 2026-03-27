Luka Doncic And Lakers Play Nets On March 27

In his last appearance, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25, Doncic had 43 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Doncic is tops on his squad in both points (33.6 per game) and assists (8.3), and averages 7.8 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.7 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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