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Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers • #77 PG

Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Cavaliers On March 31

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. Doncic's points prop was 33.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Doncic put up 41 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (33.7 per game) and assists (8.2), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luka Doncic

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