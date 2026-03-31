Luka Doncic And Lakers Take On Cavaliers On March 31

In his last game on March 27, Doncic put up 41 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Doncic is tops on his team in both points (33.7 per game) and assists (8.2), and averages 7.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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