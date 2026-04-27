Luguentz Dort And Thunder Play Suns In Game 4

In his last game on April 25, Dort put up nine points and six rebounds in a 121-109 win over the Suns. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.

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