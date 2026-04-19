Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 135-103 loss to the Suns on April 12, Dort put up six points and two steals. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

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