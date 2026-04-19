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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 1

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Dort's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 135-103 loss to the Suns on April 12, Dort put up six points and two steals. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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