Luguentz Dort And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Dort put up five points. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.