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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Dort's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 11, Dort put up six points in a 115-110 win over the Lakers. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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