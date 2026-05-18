Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

In his last game on May 11, Dort put up six points in a 115-110 win over the Lakers. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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