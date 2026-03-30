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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Pistons On March 30

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 30. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Dort totaled 12 points and two steals in his last action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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