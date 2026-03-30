Luguentz Dort And Thunder Square Off Against Pistons On March 30

Dort totaled 12 points and two steals in his last action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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