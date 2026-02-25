FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Pistons On Feb. 25

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Dort's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Dort recorded 15 points in a 116-107 win over the Raptors. Dort is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.4 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Luguentz Dort

