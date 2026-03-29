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Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Oklahoma City Thunder • #5 SG

Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Knicks On March 29

Luguentz Dort and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Dort's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Dort totaled three points in his most recent game, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luguentz Dort

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