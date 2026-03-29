Luguentz Dort And Thunder Face Knicks On March 29

Dort totaled three points in his most recent game, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27. Dort is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.5 points per contest.

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