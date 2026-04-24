LeBron James Jr. And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 3
LeBron James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. James' points prop was 0.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
James didn't score in his last appearance, a 101-94 win over the Rockets on April 21. Bronny James averaged 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Rockets are allowing 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.