LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers • #23 F

LeBron James And Lakers Square Off Against Suns On Feb. 26

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. James' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, James recorded 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 110-109 loss to the Magic. James is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

