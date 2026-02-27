FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks

Landry Shamet

New York Knicks • #44 PG

Landry Shamet And Knicks Square Off Against Bucks On Feb. 27

Landry Shamet and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Shamet's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Shamet put up two points in his most recent appearance, a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 24. Shamet is averaging 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Landry Shamet

