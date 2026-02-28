FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Face Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26, Ball tallied 20 points and eight assists. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 118.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
LaMelo Ball

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News