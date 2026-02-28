LaMelo Ball And Hornets Face Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

In his most recent action, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26, Ball tallied 20 points and eight assists. Ball paces his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 118.2 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.