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LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets • #1 G

LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Nets On March 31

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Ball's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Ball recorded 19 points in a 114-99 loss to the Celtics. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nets are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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