LaMelo Ball And Hornets Square Off Against Nets On March 31

In his last game on March 29, Ball recorded 19 points in a 114-99 loss to the Celtics. Ball is tops on his team in assists with 7.0 per game, and averages 19.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nets are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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