FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Take On Knicks On Feb. 27

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 27. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kuzma totaled 17 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 118-116 win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 25. Kuzma is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Kuzma

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News