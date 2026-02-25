FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma

Milwaukee Bucks • #18 PF

Kyle Kuzma And Bucks Face Cavaliers On Feb. 25

Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Kuzma's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Kuzma posted 19 points in a 128-117 win over the Heat. Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.0 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kyle Kuzma

