Kyle Anderson And Timberwolves Face Pistons On March 28
Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 28. Anderson's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Anderson had three points in his last action, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Anderson is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.