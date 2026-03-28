FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson

Minnesota Timberwolves • #12 SF

Kyle Anderson And Timberwolves Face Pistons On March 28

Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 28. Anderson's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Anderson had three points in his last action, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Anderson is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Anderson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News