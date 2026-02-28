FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kristaps Porzingis And Warriors Play Lakers On Feb. 28

Kristaps Porzingis and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Porzingis' points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Porzingis had 12 points in his most recent game, a 121-110 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 19. Porzingis is averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

