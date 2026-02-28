FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kris Murray
Portland Trail Blazers

Kris Murray

Portland Trail Blazers • #24 PF

Kris Murray And Trail Blazers Take On Hornets On Feb. 28

Kris Murray and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Murray's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 121-112 win over the Bulls on Feb. 26, Murray put up 10 points. Murray is averaging 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 113.4 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kris Murray

