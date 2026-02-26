FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Dunn's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Dunn put up seven points and two steals in his last action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News