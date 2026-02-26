Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On Feb. 26
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Dunn's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Dunn put up seven points and two steals in his last action, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.
