Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Dunn put up four assists and two steals in a 119-94 win over the Raptors. Dunn paces his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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