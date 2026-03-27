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Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Dunn's points prop was 5.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Dunn put up four assists and two steals in a 119-94 win over the Raptors. Dunn paces his squad in assists with 3.6 per game, and averages 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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