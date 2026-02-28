FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26, Knueppel totaled 28 points. Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.2 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kon Knueppel

