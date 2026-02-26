FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Face Pacers On Feb. 26

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24, Knueppel had 21 points and two steals. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

