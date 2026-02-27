FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kobe Sanders And Clippers Take On Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Kobe Sanders and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sanders' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Sanders tallied seven points in his last game, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Sanders is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

