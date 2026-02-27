FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Play Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Thompson's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Thompson recorded eight points in a 130-121 loss to the Kings. Thompson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Klay Thompson

