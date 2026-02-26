Khris Middleton And Mavericks Square Off Against Kings On Feb. 26
Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Middleton's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Middleton totaled six points in his last game, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.1 points per game.
