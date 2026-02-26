FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Square Off Against Kings On Feb. 26

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Middleton's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Middleton totaled six points in his last game, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Khris Middleton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News