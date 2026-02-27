FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Take On Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Middleton's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Middleton posted 17 points and four assists in a 130-121 loss to the Kings. Middleton is averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

