Khris Middleton And Mavericks Square Off Against Bucks On March 31

Middleton had nine points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves on March 30. Middleton is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per contest.

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