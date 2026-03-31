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Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Square Off Against Bucks On March 31

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. Middleton's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Middleton had nine points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves on March 30. Middleton is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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