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Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns

Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns • #10 C

Khaman Maluach And Suns Play Grizzlies On March 30

Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. Maluach's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, Maluach put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Maluach is averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Khaman Maluach

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