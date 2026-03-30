Khaman Maluach And Suns Play Grizzlies On March 30

In his last game on March 28, Maluach put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Maluach is averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per contest.

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