Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Take On Knicks On Feb. 27

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 27. Porter's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Porter posted 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 118-116 win over the Cavaliers. Porter is averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kevin Porter Jr.

